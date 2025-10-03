U21s at Forest, U18s Host Sunderland

Friday, 3rd Oct 2025 09:49 Town’s U21s are in Premier League 2 action away against Nottingham Forest at Loughborough University this evening (KO 7pm), while the U18s host Sunderland in the U18 Premier League Cup on Saturday. John McGreal and Chris Casement’s side continued their very impressive start to life as a category one academy by beating Liverpool 3-2 at Playford Road last Saturday, albeit with a team boosted by the additions of Harry Clarke, Cameron Humphreys and Fin Barbrook. They sit second in the division, two points behind leaders Manchester United, while Forest are 21st in the 29-team table having taken four points from their five matches. Elsewhere, keeper Henry Gray will hope his New Zealand side can secure their place in the knockout phase of the U20s World Cup in Chile overnight. They face group leaders Japan in their final group match having won one and lost one so far and with the top two plus the four best third-placed sides going through to the round of 16. Town’s U18s take on the Black Cats at Playford Road (KO 11am) on Saturday with both sides looking for their first points in the group stage of the U18 Premier League Cup having lost their opening fixtures. The Blues are third on goal difference following their 2-1 defeat to Forest, while the Wearsiders are bottom having lost 3-1 to group leaders West Ham. Meanwhile, the Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup second round tie away against Cornard United will be played on Tuesday 14th October, KO 7.45pm. The Blues field an U18s side augmented with one or two older players in the competition.

Photo: TWTD



