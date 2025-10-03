New John Wark Book Now On Sale

Friday, 3rd Oct 2025 12:46 The new John Wark book, He’s Here, He’s There, is now on sale with only a small number of the collector’s edition remaining following pre-orders, which have been dispatched. He’s Here, He’s There has been published to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Wark’s debut for Town earlier this year and is written by Neil Prentice, who was previously behind the recent George Burley book, All To Play For, and 1980-81 - The Greatest Season in Ipswich Town’s History. The new book was launched at a sell-out gala event at Portman Road last night where Wark and Burley both spoke about their careers with fellow Blues legends Terry Butcher, Russell Osman, Steve McCall, Chris Kiwomya, Jason Dozzell, Simon Milton, Tony Mowbray, Mark Venus and Matt Holland, as well as former chairman David Sheepshanks lending their support. The book is available now via TWTD here, while a handful of copies of All To Play For also remain on sale. There are two versions of He’s Here, He’s There, a collector’s edition limited to 857 copies, representing Wark’s 678 Town appearances and 179 goals, and the standard edition. Wark, the leading goalscorer and appearance-maker in East Anglian derbies, and author Prentice are holding a talk which is part of the Ipswich Book Festival on Saturday afternoon with some tickets still available here for only £10 each.

Photo: Action Images



cartman1972 added 13:30 - Oct 3

My collectors edition arrived a week or 2 back , cracking book , presented so well. Money well spent for an absolute club legend 0

