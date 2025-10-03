Boniface in England U20s Squad

Friday, 3rd Oct 2025 14:07

Blues youngster Somto Boniface has been named in the England U20s squad for their game against Switzerland at St George’s Park next week.

The Young Lions, who are coached by Ben Futcher, face the Swiss at on Friday 10th October, kick-off 1pm.

Boniface has previously won caps at U15, U16, U17 and U18 levels, but this is his first call since joining the Blues from Chelsea at the start of this year.

The 19-year-old left-back, who missed pre-season and the start of the campaign proper due to injury, is yet to make his senior debut but was on the first-team bench on five occasions late last season.

England U20s: Elyh Harrison (Shrewsbury Town, on loan from Manchester United), Finlay Herrick (Boreham Wood, on loan from West Ham United), Tommy Setford (Arsenal), Somto Boniface (Ipswich Town), Ayden Heaven (Manchester United), Eyimofe Jemide (Crystal Palace), Jayden Meghoma (Rangers, on loan from Brentford), Harrison Murray-Campbell (Chelsea), Lakyle Samuel (Bromley, on loan from Manchester City), Charlie Tasker (Brighton and Hove Albion), Kiano Dyer (Volendam, on loan from Chelsea), Jamaldeen Jimoh (Aston Villa), Shea Lacey (Manchester United), Law McCabe (Middlesbrough), Harrison McMahon (Chelsea), Lewis Orford (Stevenage, on loan from West Ham United), Samuel Amo-Ameyaw (Strasbourg), Jimmy-Jay Morgan (Peterborough United), Thomas Watson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Ethan Wheatley (Northampton Town, on loan from Manchester United).









Photo: ITFC