McKenna: A Chance to Take a Real Step Forward on Forging Bonds

Friday, 3rd Oct 2025 16:35 Town boss Kieran McKenna says the Blues more recent additions are settling into the squad more quickly than he anticipated and Sunday’s derby against Norwich City at Portman Road is an opportunity for them to forge bonds with their new fans. There was a significant turnaround at Town over the summer with key men from the back-to-back promotion seasons moving on and 14 new additions to the squad, a number of them close to the end of the transfer window just over a month ago. McKenna says the settling in process is happening more rapidly than he thought would be the case. “Really good,” he said. “I have to say I’m really pleased with that side of things. I think even probably quicker than what I would have or could have expected. “I knew we needed to get to the end of August and get the window shut and get some situations resolved, but especially since then the atmosphere has been really good. It’s had a real boost and the group’s tight. “They’re coming together more and more each week and they’re really desperate to do well for themselves in the club. “So it’s been enjoyable to work with them, especially seeing them bedding in over the last couple of weeks. Hopefully we can keep picking up some good results and that will help the process, and we can enjoy what's ahead of us.” McKenna says Sunday’s East Anglian derby is an opportunity for new heroes to emerge and bonds to be forged between the new players and fans. “It's a chance to take a real step forward in that,” the Blues boss said. “And everyone really wants that. The players are hungry and motivated for that. “But at the same time, no matter what the importance of the game, it’s still a game. I don’t think anyone would be happy for us to win this and lose our next five. Or to win this and not be successful at the end of the season as averse to being successful at the end of the season, but this game. “This is one opportunity, there are going to be other opportunities in the season, this is a special opportunity because of the game it is. And, of course, how long it is since the supporters have felt the enjoyment of a derby win. “So, if, as a group, if individual players, if anyone involved who can impact the result can find a way to step up and help impact that, it’s a great motivation and would be a really good boost to us. “But we’re all aware that it’s still a long journey and irrespective there are a lot of steps to make to be successful this season and to be the team we want to be and to get where we want to get to.”

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



StowTractor added 17:22 - Oct 3

11 new additions surely? Unless you are counting returning loanees like H Clarke, Baggott & Cam Humphreys? 1

StowTractor added 17:25 - Oct 3

Winning this is more important than ever if we are successful this season. I mean if we go up and have learnt the lessons of last season we might never play them again in my lifetime. 0

Bazza8564 added 17:40 - Oct 3

Stowtractor I think you maybe looking at last season a little more cynically than most. We were never going to stay up, thats why we bought the volume of players to set a new foundation. And yes these players have a better chance, but you don't just waltz into the PL and stay there. It may yet take another bounce.



Equally, if we go up and they go down...... 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments