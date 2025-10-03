McKenna: A Chance to Take a Real Step Forward on Forging Bonds
Friday, 3rd Oct 2025 16:35
Town boss Kieran McKenna says the Blues more recent additions are settling into the squad more quickly than he anticipated and Sunday’s derby against Norwich City at Portman Road is an opportunity for them to forge bonds with their new fans.
There was a significant turnaround at Town over the summer with key men from the back-to-back promotion seasons moving on and 14 new additions to the squad, a number of them close to the end of the transfer window just over a month ago.
McKenna says the settling in process is happening more rapidly than he thought would be the case.
“Really good,” he said. “I have to say I’m really pleased with that side of things. I think even probably quicker than what I would have or could have expected.
“I knew we needed to get to the end of August and get the window shut and get some situations resolved, but especially since then the atmosphere has been really good. It’s had a real boost and the group’s tight.
“They’re coming together more and more each week and they’re really desperate to do well for themselves in the club.
“So it’s been enjoyable to work with them, especially seeing them bedding in over the last couple of weeks. Hopefully we can keep picking up some good results and that will help the process, and we can enjoy what's ahead of us.”
McKenna says Sunday’s East Anglian derby is an opportunity for new heroes to emerge and bonds to be forged between the new players and fans.
“It's a chance to take a real step forward in that,” the Blues boss said. “And everyone really wants that. The players are hungry and motivated for that.
“But at the same time, no matter what the importance of the game, it’s still a game. I don’t think anyone would be happy for us to win this and lose our next five. Or to win this and not be successful at the end of the season as averse to being successful at the end of the season, but this game.
“This is one opportunity, there are going to be other opportunities in the season, this is a special opportunity because of the game it is. And, of course, how long it is since the supporters have felt the enjoyment of a derby win.
“So, if, as a group, if individual players, if anyone involved who can impact the result can find a way to step up and help impact that, it’s a great motivation and would be a really good boost to us.
“But we’re all aware that it’s still a long journey and irrespective there are a lot of steps to make to be successful this season and to be the team we want to be and to get where we want to get to.”
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Championship Preview: Norwich City by ad_wilkin
The East Anglian derby. If there wasn’t already enough spice to this fixture we’ve now tipped in a whole bunch of chillis and followed that up by splashing in some tabasco.
Championship Preview: Bristol City by ad_wilkin
Last year's play-off semi-finalists were a bit of an unknown quantity coming into this season having lost manager Liam Manning to Norwich over the summer, but new boss Gerhard Struber has taken no time putting his mark on the side and getting them competing at the top end of the table once more.
Championship Preview: Portsmouth by ad_wilkin
Portsmouth are now in their second season in the Championship having finished a respectable 16th under John Mousinho last season.
Between The Lines - The Poetry Of Ipswich Town, No.6 by The_Flashing_Smile
It seems last week I was a bit premature with the nautical theme.
In this week’s there’s also a bonus ex-player reference, for those of you older than 25 to spot. There’s even a Greek god reference.
Between The Lines - The Poetry Of Ipswich Town, No.5 by The_Flashing_Smile
So you may have noticed, I've changed the name from Flowing Moves to Between The Lines. I just think it's a better title. Because obviously football is played 'between the lines' on the pitch. And also, with any kind of literary work (and especially mine) one should always read between the lines!
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]