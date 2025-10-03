Mauge Nets Late Winner For U21s at Forest

Friday, 3rd Oct 2025 23:34 Town’s U21s continued their excellent start to the season by beating Nottingham Forest 1-0 at Loughborough University earlier this evening, courtesy of a late Jamie Mauge goal. John McGreal and Chris Casement’s still unbeaten side remain second in Premier League 2 behind leaders Manchester United having taken 16 points from their first six games since the academy moved to category one level at the start of the season. Mauge came off the bench just after the hour mark and sealed the victory with a minute left from a Tudor Mendel assist. U21s: Williamson, Elliott (Babb 71), Boniface, Mthunzi, Onuchukwi (Heard 80), Turner, Mendel, Carr (c), Boatswain (Mauge 62), Fletcher, Ayinde (Lewis 80). Unused: Barrett.

Photo: TWTD



Perublue added 00:25 - Oct 4

I wonder if Omari went along to say hello to some of his friends ? Well done the young’uns…again ! 0

