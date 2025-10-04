South West Branch Meet-Up For Derby
Saturday, 4th Oct 2025 10:11
The South West Branch of the Supporters Club is meeting up to watch Sunday’s home derby against Norwich City (KO midday).
The Ludo Sports Bar in Brunel Square, Bath is the venue for the meet-up to see the Blues take on the Canaries aiming to end the long wait for derby glory.
