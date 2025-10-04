U18s Beaten By Sunderland

Saturday, 4th Oct 2025 15:55

Town’s U18s were beaten 5-1 by Sunderland at Playford Road having been reduced to 10 men just after the hour mark in their second U18 Premier League Cup group game this morning.

Tom Proctor netted a first-half hat-trick for the Black Cats to give the visitors a commanding lead, prior to the Blues having forward Nelson Eze sent off on 63.

The Wearsiders added to their lead through skipper Joe Neild on 80 and Charlie Dinsdale on 89 with Roman Burton-Yurevich (pictured) pulling one back for the Blues three minutes into injury time.

Town’s U18s are bottom of their group having lost both their matches so far and remain without a victory this season.

Meanwhile, former academy striker Osman Foyo has been handed a five-month ban, four suspended for breaching the FA’s betting rules.

The 21-year-old, who left the Blues to join AFC Wimbledon in January this year, placed 252 bets on football matches between October 2023 and March 20225.

Foyo, who was charged in June is unavailable for the Dons until November and has also been ordered to pay a £1,000 fine.

U18s: W Fletcher, Chadwick, Brouwers, Brown, O’Sullivan, Longwe, Pedder, Wood (c), Unadike, Eze, Adetiba. Subs: Twyman, Burton-Yurevich, Boakye-King, Barry.





Photo: TWTD