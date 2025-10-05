Town Women at Sheffield United Aiming For Second WSL2 Win

Sunday, 5th Oct 2025 08:41 Ipswich Town Women will be looking to build on their first ever WSL2 victory over Portsmouth last week when they travel to take on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane this afternoon (KO 1pm, live on YouTube). The 3-2 win against Pompey at the JobServe Community Stadium in Colchester moved the Blues off the bottom of the table up to 10th with the Hampshire side and the Blades below them. Sheffield United have taken one point from their four games this season - a 1-1 draw at Newcastle three weeks ago - and Town will be looking to move themselves into mid-table with a second win in two weekends. However, manager Joe Sheehan believes the Blades are better than their results and points total suggest. “We’ve done a lot of work in looking at Sheffield United, as we have done with all the opponents we’ve faced,” he said. “We also know that their points tally and league position are not a fair reflection on perhaps how well they’ve been doing. “They played really well away at Portsmouth [but lost 1-0] and were perhaps a better side in that game and were unfortunate to concede a really late goal against Birmingham [2-1 defeat], who we know are going to be really strong. “And they had a positive result in the Subway Cup as well, beating Durham on penalties. “Their league position doesn’t necessarily reflect how well they’ve actually done in some games and maybe the level of their team. “So we know it’s going to be a really challenging game for us, but one, we’re really excited for.” Earlier this week Sheffield United manager Ash Thompson parted ways with the club following a suspension with assistant Luke Turner in charge on an interim basis. “I don't think they're gonna be too different to what they have been in their previous few games,” Sheehan reflected. “The staff that have been leading it have been doing so for a few weeks now, so we don't expect too many changes at this stage. “We'll prepare for the game based on what we know and if anything changes before that or during the game, then we’ll hopefully be ready to adapt.” “It’ll be going into that game with a positive outlook and an enthusiasm to try and perform really well, consider ways that we can impose ourselves on a game and nullify their threats, and ultimately try and perform as best as we can. And if we can add points to the board, then brilliant.”

Photo: Matchday Images



