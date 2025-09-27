Six Changes as Blues Host Canaries in East Anglian Derby

Sunday, 5th Oct 2025 11:13 Town have made six changes for this afternoon’s East Anglian derby against Norwich at Portman Road. The Blues, who drew 1-1 at Bristol City on Tuesday, return to the XI which began the 2-1 victory over Portsmouth at home eight days ago. Cedric Kipre comes back at centre-half with Jens Cajuste in midfield and Sindre Walle Egeli, Sammie Szmodics and Kasey McAteer the three behind striker George Hirst. Jacob Greaves, former Canary Marcelino Nunez, Kasey McAteer, Jack Clarke, Chuba Akpom and Ivan Azon all drop to the bench. Norwich make one change from the team which lost 1-0 at home to West Brom on Wednesday with Mirko Topic coming in for Emiliano Marcondes, who drops to the bench. Skipper and one-time Town target Kenny McLean is OK to start despite concerns over his fitness, while ex-Blues youngster Liam Gibbs is on the bench. Town: Palmer, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa, Cajuste, Walle Egeli, Szmodics, Philogene, Hirst. Subs: Walton, Greaves, Young, Taylor, Nunez, McAteer, J Clarke, Akpom, Azon. Norwich: Kovacevic, Stacey, Darling, Mattsson, Sargent, Crnac, Topic, McLean (c), Schwartau, Cordoba, Fisher. Subs: Grimshaw, Medic, Gibbs, Jurasek, Marcondes, Wright, Makama, Schlupp, Mahovo. Referee: Thomas Kirk (Cheshire).

Photo: Matchday Images



parhamblue added 11:24 - Oct 5

McAteer in the text, Philogene in the lineup. Text needs changing. 1

Dissboyitfc added 11:25 - Oct 5

Great starting 11 and great bench! 2

TimmyH added 11:33 - Oct 5

Not sure if it might be a big game too soon for Egeli and not sure either about Kipre he played okay against a poor Portsmouth side but today will be more of an acid test.



Have to win this no excuses... 1

gippeswyk added 11:36 - Oct 5

Sorry parhamblue meant to like your comment. 0

Ebantiass added 11:38 - Oct 5

Not bad i like that starting team. Come on you blues 0

IpswichT62OldBoy added 11:38 - Oct 5

Good starting line up.



Unbelievably I have a golf match at 1.00.

To say I am disappointed at the timing is understating it. 0

Ipswichbusiness added 11:46 - Oct 5

Norwich have been good at grinding out results away from home this season; it won’t be easy. I expect them to park the bus. 1

Ebantiass added 11:54 - Oct 5

We simply don't don't clean sheets so I'm going for goals today. We need to get the first goal and push on from there. Hopefully the ref won't spoil the game 0

