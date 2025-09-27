Six Changes as Blues Host Canaries in East Anglian Derby
Sunday, 5th Oct 2025 11:13
Town have made six changes for this afternoon’s East Anglian derby against Norwich at Portman Road.
The Blues, who drew 1-1 at Bristol City on Tuesday, return to the XI which began the 2-1 victory over Portsmouth at home eight days ago.
Cedric Kipre comes back at centre-half with Jens Cajuste in midfield and Sindre Walle Egeli, Sammie Szmodics and Kasey McAteer the three behind striker George Hirst.
Jacob Greaves, former Canary Marcelino Nunez, Kasey McAteer, Jack Clarke, Chuba Akpom and Ivan Azon all drop to the bench.
Norwich make one change from the team which lost 1-0 at home to West Brom on Wednesday with Mirko Topic coming in for Emiliano Marcondes, who drops to the bench.
Skipper and one-time Town target Kenny McLean is OK to start despite concerns over his fitness, while ex-Blues youngster Liam Gibbs is on the bench.
Town: Palmer, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa, Cajuste, Walle Egeli, Szmodics, Philogene, Hirst. Subs: Walton, Greaves, Young, Taylor, Nunez, McAteer, J Clarke, Akpom, Azon.
Norwich: Kovacevic, Stacey, Darling, Mattsson, Sargent, Crnac, Topic, McLean (c), Schwartau, Cordoba, Fisher. Subs: Grimshaw, Medic, Gibbs, Jurasek, Marcondes, Wright, Makama, Schlupp, Mahovo. Referee: Thomas Kirk (Cheshire).
Photo: Matchday Images
