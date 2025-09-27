Manning: Hugely Disappointing Result That Hurts

Sunday, 5th Oct 2025 17:39 Norwich head coach Liam Manning admitted his side’s 3-1 defeat to the Blues was a hugely disappointing result which hurt, Town having ended a 16-year wait for East Anglian derby glory. The Blues took the lead through Cedric Kipre on 32, however, Oscar Schwartau levelled only three minutes later. Jaden Philogene restored the advantage just before the break with one of the best goals ever scored in an East Anglian derby and sub Jack Clarke sealed the win 13 minutes from time. “Hugely disappointing result that hurts, it hurts a lot, to be fair,” Manning said afterwards. “Probably more the manner of the goals we conceded than anything. Frustrating one, really, really disappointed.” Manning, a former Blues academy player and coach, who was born in Norwich and raised in Bungay, is well aware of what the result means to fans of his club. “Totally get it and knew that before the game, know it now,” he continued. “I need people to step up at the minute. I think that’s the biggest bit when you look at the game and how it went. “I think feels on us again in terms of the types of goals we gave away. Of course, I know the second one, people will talk about the finish, but if you look what leads to the opportunity, a really simple thing on a regain, same as the third one. “I actually thought we started the second half OK. Had elements of control and then again, another really poor turnover leads to an opportunity for them. “For me, it's it’s on us again. We’ve got to look at ourselves, we’ve got to take responsibility and we’ve got to be a lot tougher than we’re showing.” Reflecting on the game overall, he added: “I didn't think there was a huge amount in it up until the third goal. I think in the first half we caused them some problems with how we pressed, forced them to kick long, dealt with it. “They caused us a few problems when they landed on second balls or they did get the build-up right and went through us. “But I think if you look at the first half performance-wise, I didn't think there was a huge amount in it. “And that’s why to come in a goal behind was so disappointing, given the margins were so close. “And then I thought at the start of the second half, we we showed a bit of personality, we actually took a hold of the ball, I thought Stace [Jack Stacey] caused them some real problems, Ante [Crnac] down the right. Thought Mirko [Topic] had a terrific opportunity and a couple of other half-chances. “I thought we lacked the ruthlessness and the lacked quality in and around the edge of their box, but in terms of general play between the boxes, there wasn't a huge amount in it for me, second half. We then go and completely shoot ourselves in the foot with the turnover.” Manning becomes the first Norwich manager to lose to Town in 16 years, Bryan Gunn having been in charge when Jim Magilton’s Blues won 3-2 at Portman Road in April 2009.

“Not delighted about it, clear on that,” he said. “Of course, it hurts. Frustrated, annoyed, but I can't change anything now, the game’s done, all I can concentrate on is making sure that we work hard this week and we pull a bit out of players. “We talk about tactics, we can talk about game plan, structures, whatever you want, but that’s not what costs us today. “I think that's the biggest bit where there’s a difference. You see the second goal, Philogene sticks one in from 30 yards. We’re waiting for somebody to step up and go and do that and be the one to make that happen. “So that’s on all of us. All we can do is get our heads down work, own it and ultimately get ready for another game in two weeks.”

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Tractorboy1985 added 18:02 - Oct 5

He’s in your hhhhhead.. in your hhhhhead NUNEZ NUNEZ… respect Liam.. but today was our day and finally we throughly deserved it! Let’s use this to well and truly kick start our season! COYB 1

Dissboyitfc added 18:06 - Oct 5

first 2o mins was even, but from then on we grew into the game and got was a well deserved victory against a poor norwich outfit. 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 18:08 - Oct 5

Agent Manning we salute you. A fine job being done behind enemy lines. They may suspect but they can't prove anything, so keep up the good work, don't break cover..... 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments