Town Women Beaten By Blades

Sunday, 5th Oct 2025 17:52

Ipswich Town Women failed to claim their second WSL2 win in successive weeks, losing 3-2 to Sheffield United at Bramall Lane this afternoon, ending the game with 10 women.

The Blades, rock bottom at the start of the day, went ahead in the 14th minute through Charlie Devlin, before goals on 39 and 50 from Amy Andrews put the home side three in front.

Town then staged a fightback, Rianna Dean scoring in the 53rd minute and then again on the hour.

But the Blues, who had Bethan Doe red-carded on 80 for swinging an arm at home midfielder Tilly Bristow, were unable to find a leveller.

Joe Sheehan’s side are now second-bottom of the table with the Blades moving ahead of them on goal difference and Portsmouth at the foot.

Town: Negri, Neville (Guyatt 85), Boswell (c), Peake, Hughes, Mitchell, Roe, Peskett, Dear, Earl (Thomas 51), Dean. Unused: Hartley, Wearing, Bonwick, Fleming, Robertson, Seaby.





Photo: Matchday Images