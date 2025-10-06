U21s Forward Mendel Nominated For PL2 Player of the Month

Monday, 6th Oct 2025 11:12

Blues U21s attacker Tudor Mendel has been nominated for the PL2 Player of the Month award for September.

The 20-year-old, who joined Town from Belgian side Anderlecht a year ago, scored against his former club Chelsea in a 4-2 away win and then also netted in the 3-2 home victory over Liverpool.

The eight nominees have been selected by the Premier League Football Development Panel, who will also decide the winner, which is announced later in the week.

John McGreal and Chris Casement’s side have made an impressive start to the campaign and are currently second in Premier League 2.





Photo: Matchday Images