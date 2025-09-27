Woolfenden: A Politics Behind Town Team Selections

Monday, 6th Oct 2025 14:35 Former Blues central defender Luke Woolfenden has cited “a politics” behind his lack of opportunities at Town which led to his £4 million move to Coventry City in August. Woolfenden had been a key member of Kieran McKenna’s side during the back-to-back promotion seasons but drifted out of the picture in the Premier League campaign following the addition of Dara O’Shea, now the club captain, making only 12 starts and three sub appearances over the course of the year. The 26-year-old made it clear over the summer he wanted to move on with a number of Championship clubs keen and the Sky Blues, who sit at the top of the table as it stands, won the race. However, Woolfenden has only made two sub appearances so far, as a sub in the 4-0 and 5-0 hammerings of Millwall and Sheffield Wednesday over the last week. Speaking in a press conference along with manager Frank Lampard ahead of the Owls match, Woolfenden was asked about his lack of games so far with the Sky Blues. “I’m not too sure there is much I can do to get in the team if the boys keep playing like that - they’ve not conceded a goal in three games, are blowing teams away 4-0, 3-0, are keeping clean sheets and looking good. “For me at the minute, it’s just a matter of being ready when that time comes and I’m completely fine with that because I was at a club where, regardless of whether you took your opportunity or not, there was kind of a politics behind it that you weren’t in the team for that reason or this reason. ”Whereas here, Frank’s told me the boys are doing a job that they’re doing really well, so I’ve just got to wait for my time. And I think that’s the best way to coach football team.” Meanwhile, Luton Town have sacked former Town academy youngster and coach Matt Bloomfield after only nine months in charge. Bloomfield, 41, joined the Hatters in January after leaving Wycombe Wanderers but couldn’t prevent their relegation from the Championship. The Bedfordshire side are currently 11th in League One having won five, drawn one and lost five this season.



Photo: IMAGO/Pro Sports Images via Reuters Connect



BeachBlue added 14:40 - Oct 6

Very disappointed to read this.

And I ain't happy about Woolfenden either. 3

Bluemike31 added 14:44 - Oct 6

Never mind the fact he was a bang average defender. 2

Gforce added 14:50 - Oct 6

He's obviously insinuating that he didn't get in our team for reasons other than footballing ability.I find that very hard to believe and more like sour grapes on his part. 6

Phil1969 added 14:51 - Oct 6

Must be political at Coventry as well as he ain’t getting in that team either! 7

chrissmith added 14:54 - Oct 6

What Woolfy is talking about is that there is a clear preference to 'start the money' at the club. McKenna consistently picks a more expensive player over others, over the medium to long term. McKenna is actively involved in player recruitment and he has a fantastic record of improving players. Players with high potential cost money, but long-term, building the value of players is also part of the club's long-term planning, and the sales of Delap and Omari are successful examples of that happening. However, we aren't complete slaves to it, as proven by the fact that Muric and Ogbene are both not in our squad this season.



I support that plan and think it long-term puts the club in the best position possible. But if you are Woolfy, or Burgess, you are on the rough side of the deal. I don't begrudge Woolfy from leaving and going somewhere where perhaps he feels he is on a completely equal opportunities playing field. It is true that at Ipswich, he was not. What he's said here is okay, but I hope after this he doesn't feel the need to speak about his time here any further, and can leave it as it is where he is still highly regarded by the fanbase.

6

LeightonBuzzardBlue added 15:00 - Oct 6

I think there's at least a slight truth in this -- Woolfy was very unlucky to not have longer runs in the team. He played his part in some great results last season (where there were few). Whether that's because of 'politics' like he says, or other reasons that we don't know about - that's unclear 5

petersongoal added 15:03 - Oct 6

I always felt he lacked maturity and this is just further proof. There's nothing to be gained from making these kind of comments. Put your head down, work hard and move on. 7

KMcBlue added 15:03 - Oct 6

Let's wait and see if Kipre now regularly starts over Greaves... 4

PositivelyPortman added 15:13 - Oct 6

KMcBlue, if Kipre doesn’t start ahead of Greaves, then it’s not politics, it’s stupidity 5

Billysherlockblue added 15:14 - Oct 6

I agree that kipre HAS to start ahead of greaves and o shea needs to buck up a bit although he had a good 2nd half when no nonsense defending 3

Jugsy added 15:18 - Oct 6

Woolfy had a tendency to be too emotive in his interviews, refreshing honest but that honesty would have the potential to upset to ecosystem of the club. He could be great on his day, but there were also games were he was nowhere - that really showed the scope of his unreliability. McKenna plays a highly structured, highly aggressive approach which requires players to be switched on at incredibly high level. I think Woolfy showed that he couldn't always deliver to that standard, which left him vulnerable to not being selected.



There's a terribly romantic ideal of having a team littered with homegrown talent, but there's also a reality in what needs to be done in order to progress. Rarely will those two objectives overlap. Woolfy was a great servant but for the next level that we want to get to, he is not the future. I'm not saying our other alternatives are all delivering to that level but I certainly see the potential. Dara is definitely better and being our captain, wouldn't leave Woolfy many options. McKenna's job is to the best for the club and team, not panda to individuals who want to play more.



I wish him all the best but this smacks of sour grapes and i'm not sure that Frank would appreciate this view being aired because he could equally bring this attitude out on Frank/Coventry. As others mention, he's coming across quite immature. 4

WaltonBlueNaze added 15:28 - Oct 6

Woolfy is entitled to voice his opinion, just as KM was with who he decided to pick. Personally, I don’t think he is better than O’Shea and nor does KM. If I was Luke I would concentrate on trying to break into the Coventry team. 5

Gforce added 15:29 - Oct 6

Definitely a veiled dig at Mckenna in there,a bit naughty suggesting Lampard is a better coach than Mckenna.



3

baxterbasics added 15:37 - Oct 6

I think he's trying to convince himself of this 'politics' as much as anyone else in order to justify a move that might not actually see him play any more first team football than he would have got here. 3

Dissboyitfc added 15:38 - Oct 6

Good on his day! Given extra love because he’s home grown but not the great defender he thinks he is! Needs to grow up a bit!



KM played Kipre over Greaves yesterday! 2

SpiritOfJohn added 15:40 - Oct 6

Woolfy probably came to the conclusion that O'Shea became undroppable as soon as he was made captain. Kipré has looked our best defender recently and he is right footed too, so Woolfy would have been 4th choice. It will be interesting to see if Kipré and Greaves ever get paired together, as that could give us a better balance. 3

youngie7 added 15:46 - Oct 6

Disappointed Woolfy needs to say this - he isn’t better than O’Shea and Kipre and now isn’t better than the current Cov CB partnership so all

He has done is move from one bench to another 4

barrystedmunds added 15:47 - Oct 6

“And I think that’s the best way to coach a football team”!

Not doing yourself any favours there Woolfy.

Sometimes it more gracious to just keep your thoughts to yourself and get your head down and prove your worth. Actions speak louder than words. 3

AbujaBlue added 15:53 - Oct 6

He's supposed to be a professional footballer so it would be a good start to act like one. Very petulant behaviour over something he clearly just made up. 0

johnwarksshorts added 15:57 - Oct 6

Stop whinging and get on with your life in Coventry some people would give there right arm to be in your position. 0

ITFC_1994 added 15:58 - Oct 6

I get what he is saying, even when Wolfy and Burgess came in and did well, they didn't keep their place. There is still no doubt in my mind that we would have been better off with Burgess as our regular CB last season, then we would with Greaves, but Greaves was an investment and has potential and Burgess was out of contract, so Greaves was prioritised. Wolfy would never have worked on that side being right footed and is unfortunately not as good as O'shea...This is the politics Wolfy is talking about- is it politics or just part of a longer term strategy..... I think the latter?! Wolfy talks openly, which I like, but feel he's just being bitter here... In my opinion McKenna still hasn't done to much that can be questioned during his time... I think Kipre playing over Greaves yesterday also contradicts Wolfy's point a little.... Will be interesting to see what happens in that position going forward! He needs to move on and focus on playing for Cov!! 0

SickParrot added 16:02 - Oct 6

There is some truth in what he says. He was in the team at the start of last season and played very well but was then dropped and hardly played again. However over his time here he was inconsistent, sometimes very good but often not good enough and there were lots of costly errors. That's why he wasn't first choice anymore. It's a shame that he has felt it necessary to make this statement about his home town club and the timing is poor given that he can't get into the Coventry team at present either. 0

Edmundo added 16:03 - Oct 6

Disappointed that he aired these views, given the years he was given here to develop. I still think there's a Premier League defender in there, but he has to mature on the pitch as well as off it. 0

AshfordBlue added 16:03 - Oct 6

So good he is a 1st team regular at Coventry 0

