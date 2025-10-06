Keeper Barrett Stars On Debut For Loan Club

Town U21s keeper George Barrett starred on his debut for loan club Canvey Island in a 2-0 FA Trophy win at Whitehawk on Saturday.

The 19-year-old was named Player of the Match having kept a clean sheet for the Isthmian League Premier Division side managed by ex-England boss Peter Taylor.

Barrett joined Town on a one-year deal with an option for a further campaign following a trial throughout pre-season after his release by Walsall.

While with the Saddlers, Barrett had spells on loan with Worcester City, Wolverhampton Casuals, Dudley Town and Paget Rangers.

He was on the first-team bench for the League Two side on 16 occasions in all competitions without making a senior debut.





Photo: Action Images