Town Announce First Fans' Forum of Season

Monday, 6th Oct 2025 16:24

Town have announced that the first Fans’ Forum of the season will take place in the Sir Bobby Robson Suite on Tuesday 18th November, 7pm-8pm.

The event will give supporters a chance to question manager Kieran McKenna, chairman and CEO Mark Ashton, Ed Schwartz from majority shareholder ORG.

Those wishing to attend should enter a ballot here, one entry per person, prior to a deadline of 5pm on Monday 10th November with around 100 spaces available. Successful applicants will be emailed their invitation following the ballot’s close.

The event will be streamed live on TownTV with ways of submitting questions to be announced closer to the evening.





Photo: ITFC