Slicker Barnet's Player of the Month

Monday, 6th Oct 2025 19:43

On-loan Town keeper Cieran Slicker has been named the Barnet Supporters’ Association Player of the Month for September.

Slicker has impressed since joining the League Two Bees in August and during September saved two penalties in the 2-1 win at Crewe and kept clean sheets at the Hive in the 3-0 victory over Grimsby and Saturday’s 2-0 success against Accrington.

The 23-year-old Scotland international has now made 10 starts for the North London club.

Elsewhere, Rio Oudnie-Morgan scored his first goal for loan club Billericay Town in their 3-1 FA Trophy victory at Broadbridge Heath on Saturday.





Photo: Matchday Images