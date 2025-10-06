Szmodics Out of Ireland Squad

Monday, 6th Oct 2025 20:14

Blues forward Sammie Szmodics has pulled out of the Republic of Ireland squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Armenia due to injury, the FAI has announced.

Last month, the 30-year-old was also forced to withdraw from the Ireland squad, due to some swelling on the ankle on which he had surgery earlier in the year having played in the 2-2 draw with Hungary.

Szmodics, who has previously won 11 full caps, played 86 minutes of yesterday’s 3-1 home victory over Norwich City.

Dara O’Shea, Kasey McAteer, Jack Taylor and Chieo Ogbene, who is on loan at Sheffield United for the season, remain in the party.

Ireland are away in Portugal on Saturday, then host Armenia at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin three days later.

Ireland are currently bottom of their group having taken one point from their opening two matches.





Photo: Andrew Surma/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect