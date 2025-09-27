Town and Birmingham Fined By FA
Tuesday, 7th Oct 2025 14:24
Town have been fined £24,000 and given a warning by an independent FA Regulatory Commission for the mass confrontation following the Blues’ late penalty at Birmingham City, who have been fined £100,000, on the opening day of the season.
The two clubs were charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 for the incident in the aftermath of George Hirst’s penalty which levelled the match at 1-1.
A scuffle took place between players of both sides as the Blues celebrated, while a Birmingham fan attacked Jack Taylor and tried to drag the midfielder into the crowd.
An FA statement reads: “An independent Regulatory Commission has sanctioned Birmingham City and Ipswich Town for the mass confrontation at their EFL Championship fixture on Friday 8th August.
However, the commission found that the incident was triggered by Conor Chaplin kicking the ball into the crowd after Hirst had found the net.
“The incident of misconduct was triggered by a wholly unnecessary aggressive act by an ITFC player who kicked the ball with force into a crowd of BCFC spectators at close quarters,” the commission said in its written reasons, which can be found in full here.
“A BCFC fan was struck by the ball and was plainly upset by the incident. The ball can be seen to have been deflected by the supporter concerned as it rebounds quickly as seen on the footage.
“Indeed the supporter accepts that fortunately he was able to stop the momentum of the ball significantly by use of his hands. This is an aggravating factor insofar as ITFC is concerned.
“The commission rejects the suggestion that this was an “accidental” incident. The incident involved reckless behaviour at the very least by an ITFC player.”
The commission accepted mitigating factors with regard to Town: “The club apologised at an early stage for the misconduct, a BCFC player initiated the on-field incident.
“This is limited mitigation in circumstances where that incident would not in all probability have occurred but for the actions of the ITFC player in kicking the ball into the crowd.
“Some members of ITFC playing staff tried to defuse the situation and lesser numbers were involved in the misconduct itself and ITFC has no relevant similar misconduct since 2022 albeit this is therefore not an unblemished record.”
On Birmingham’s record of similar incidents, it adds: “The issue of repeated mass confrontations involving BCFC playing and/or other staff has been noted as a matter of concern by BCFC at board level and steps are being taken to speak to playing staff about this specific issue.”
In addition to the fines, both clubs have been formally warned regarding their future conduct.
Photo: Action Images
