Neville in New Zealand Squad

Tuesday, 7th Oct 2025 15:00

Ipswich Town Women’s full-back Grace Neville has been named in the New Zealand squad for three matches later this month.

Neville, 25, who joined the Blues in the summer from London City Lionesses, has previously won 13 caps.

The Football Ferns play Mexico in Ciudad de los Deportes in the early hours of Friday 24th October, then the same opposition in Ciudad Juárez on the Sunday, then the USA in Kansas City on Thursday 30th October.



London-born Neville won England caps at U17 and U19 levels but switched allegiance to New Zealand, the country of her mother’s birth, in 2023 and featured at the 2024 Olympics in France.

She will become the first Town Women’s player to win caps with New Zealand should she feature in this month’s matches.









Photo: Matchday Images