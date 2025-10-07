Neville in New Zealand Squad
Tuesday, 7th Oct 2025 15:00
Ipswich Town Women’s full-back Grace Neville has been named in the New Zealand squad for three matches later this month.
Neville, 25, who joined the Blues in the summer from London City Lionesses, has previously won 13 caps.
The Football Ferns play Mexico in Ciudad de los Deportes in the early hours of Friday 24th October, then the same opposition in Ciudad Juárez on the Sunday, then the USA in Kansas City on Thursday 30th October.
She will become the first Town Women’s player to win caps with New Zealand should she feature in this month’s matches.
Photo: Matchday Images
