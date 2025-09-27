Kipre: I Hope I Showed Boss He Can Trust Me

Wednesday, 8th Oct 2025 09:39 by Kallum Brisset Town defender Cédric Kipré hopes to have earned Kieran McKenna’s trust following his East Anglian derby heroics on Sunday. The Blues defeated Norwich City 3-1 at Portman Road to secure their first victory over the Canaries in more than 16 years, finally putting an end to their winless run against their arch-rivals. Kipré made only his second league start, but struck his first goal for the club when he opened the scoring after 32 minutes to set Town on their way in the derby. Alongside a strong and accomplished defensive performance, the Ivorian stood out as he replaced Jacob Greaves in the starting XI, and Kipré is focused on doing all he can to keep his place in the side. “We’ve got a few centre-backs and all of them are very good so it’s fair competition,” he said. “If I have the chance to play, I have to make sure I grab the chance and show the manager that he can trust me and I can play week in, week out. I hope I sent out a good message. “It’s difficult, there’s very tough competition. When I have my chance, I need to make sure I take it and grab it. I try to do my best and then let the manager make his decisions.” Kipré was also widely praised for his work in possession, regularly taking the responsibility upon himself to play the ball out of defence with composure and an eye for a pass. It should come as no surprise, given the 28-year-old revealed that he spent a large period of his youth career playing further up the pitch. “It is a big part of my game,” he said. “I’ve grown up not a centre-back, so this is why it is a bit easier for me. “I was maybe 13 or 14. They moved me to a number six, and then a centre-back. I was a winger.” Asked about his turn of pace, he joked: “Not any more! Before, yeah, but not any more.” What it means for the league standings is that the Blues are ninth in the Championship and sit five points outside the top two with a game in hand following a third successive home victory. Town travel to second-placed Middlesbrough next Friday after the second international break of the season. While Kipré would have liked to be able to continue the positive momentum quickly, he is keen to take stock of victory on derby day and rest up ahead of another busy block of fixtures. He said: “It’s a derby, 16 years and we won. Everyone’s happy and everyone feels confident as well and that’s what we need for a big season. Hopefully after the break we keep going. “We need to keep that going. Unfortunately there’s a little break now, but I hope that when we come back we keep going with that momentum. “I wouldn’t say it comes at the right time because we’re on good momentum and we would have liked to keep that going, but it’s going to be nice for the legs because there are some very tough and important games coming. We will rest up and come back stronger.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Mark added 09:49 - Oct 8

Kipré was outstanding in Sunday. Strong, confident, forward thinking, and what a great finish! He looks an excellent signing and McKenna was right to select him on Sunday. He deserves to keep his place. 1

planetblue_2011 added 09:49 - Oct 8

With a performance like that he should be first name on the team sheet every week 0

USA added 09:52 - Oct 8

Interestingly timed comments with the context of Wolf’s recent comments. An intriguing one to watch going forward 0

Rimsy added 10:01 - Oct 8

One of the things noticeable last season, we were too lightweight to compete with the Pl. We look physically stronger this season through the spine of the team. Kipre is a unit and won't be bullied, he was superb in the derby and deserves to keep his place. 0

