McKenna to Open New Stand at Needham Market

Wednesday, 8th Oct 2025 19:22

Town boss Kieran McKenna will officially open Needham Market’s new Main Stand at Bloomfields ahead of their Southern League Central Premier Division game against Bury Town on Wednesday 22nd October (KO 7.45pm).

The Marketeers have become close to the Blues over recent years with McKenna’s side having visited for pre-season friendlies, while the U21s have used Bloomfields as one of their home grounds over the last few seasons.

Needham’s club site reads: “Following in the proud footsteps of Sir Bobby Robson, we are delighted to confirm that Kieran McKenna will have the honour of officially opening the new Main Stand at Bloomfields.

“This marks a significant moment in the club’s history, celebrating the recent success of the club and our continued growth.

“The opening will also celebrate the volunteers who have dedicated countless hours to making this event possible, as well as our generous sponsors, whose support is greatly appreciated.”

Gates open at 6pm with the opening taking place between 6.45pm and 7pm with segregation in place on police instruction.

Tickets are available to home fans here and away supporters here.





Photo: ITFC

NthQldITFC added 20:02 - Oct 8

Must have used the same firm that did the T*ries choclate bars! "Permier".



Honstely, starndads these dyas. 0