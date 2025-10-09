McKenna and Philogene Nominated For September Awards

Thursday, 9th Oct 2025 07:46

Town boss Kieran McKenna and forward Jaden Philogene have been nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Manager and Player of the Month awards for September.

The Blues won three and drew one during the month with Philogene bagging his first career hat-trick in the 5-0 hammering of Sheffield United and then his fourth in two home matches in the 2-1 success against Portsmouth.

McKenna is up against Preston’s Paul Heckingbottom, Nathan Jones of Charlton and QPR’s Julien Stephan for his gong.

The Northern Irishman has won the Championship award on two previous occasions, in September 2023 and March 2024, as well as the League One equivalent twice, in March and April 2023.

Philogene is nominated alongside Hull City striker Oli McBurnie, former Blues loanee James Bree, now with Charlton, and Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan. The winners will be announced on Friday.





Photo: Action Images