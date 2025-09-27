Hirst's Scotland Host Greece

Thursday, 9th Oct 2025 11:13 Striker George Hirst will hope to add to his international caps this evening when Scotland host Greece in a World Cup qualifier at Hampden Park this evening (KO 7.45pm BBC2/BBC Scotland). Hirst, 26, will be looking to add to his five caps and one international goal as the Scots, who are currently second in their group, aim to continue their positive start to their qualification campaign. Scotland also face Belarus at Hampden on Sunday. Blues keeper Cieran Slicker, who is on loan at Barnet for the season, is not included in the party.



Photo: Ger Harley/Sportpix/Sipa USA



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



WeWereZombies added 11:52 - Oct 9

Hirst's Scotland ? He's barely been a Scot for six months...although Wikipedia describe him as a Scottish footballer - so, ee up, nowt wrong with that, lad. 0

Miaow added 12:15 - Oct 9

George McHirst



Tough fixture if England's most recent game with Greece is anything to go by. 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments