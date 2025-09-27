New Blackburn Date Set

Thursday, 9th Oct 2025 13:00

Town’s abandoned game against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park has been rescheduled for Tuesday 2nd December (KO 7.45pm).

The initial staging of the match was curtailed in the 80th minute with the pitch having become unplayable with the home side 1-0 in front and the Blues down to 10 men.

The EFL board subsequently decided that the game would be replayed in full, despite Rovers’ protestations that they should have been awarded the points or alternatively that the final 10 minutes should be played out.

Blackburn will be offering a 50 per cent discount on match tickets to those who attended the original staging with details on when they will released and how the discount can be redeemed announced by the club in due course.

Town have said they will also be providing supporters who attended the original game with a Planet Blue voucher worth 50 per cent of the value of their match ticket with the codes emailed out in the coming days. These can be redeemed prior to checking out at the online store.

Supporters who attended the original match will also keep their away priority point and will gain another if purchasing a ticket for the December restaging.

Town boss Kieran McKenna has confirmed that the Blues didn’t consider suggestions that they should give Blackburn a goal at the start of the new game or play any part of the match with 10 men.

The new date means the Blues will play seven matches in December, while the visit to Ewood Park is the third of three away games in eight days following the trips to Hull City the previous Tuesday and Oxford on the Friday.





Photo: Reuters

ashp19 added 13:02 - Oct 9

Bring on the snow! 3

wischip added 13:06 - Oct 9

Now where did I put my wellies ? 3

EricGatesShinpad added 13:21 - Oct 9

Let's go up there and stuff them ! 2

cressi added 13:30 - Oct 9

Have they looked at the long range weather forecast Michael Fish required 2

Ralphinho added 13:34 - Oct 9

Armbands at the ready! 0

Ebantiass added 13:36 - Oct 9

Lets make it count lads 0

Broadbent23 added 13:41 - Oct 9

Rain or shine. Philogene will still score. 0

ArnieM added 13:51 - Oct 9

whats the long range forecast for that day ? 0

Number22 added 13:52 - Oct 9

"I'd love it if we beat them" 0