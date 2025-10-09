Wearing in Scotland U23s Squad

Thursday, 9th Oct 2025 13:43

Ipswich Town Women’s defender Megan Wearing has been named in the Scotland U23s squad for their friendlies later this month.

The Scots host Sweden at Stark’s Park, Kirkcaldy on Thursday 23rd October, then travel to face Italy in Florence the following Monday.

The games are Scotland’s first in a European friendly tournament in which they will play games over three windows ahead of finals next April.

The Netherlands and Belgium are the other teams in Group B with Portugal, France, Germany, England and Norway in Group A.

Wearing, 20, won her first U23s caps earlier this year, having previously played at U19s level.





Photo: IMAGO/PPAUK via Reuters Connect