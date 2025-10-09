Boatswain Joins Woking On Loan

Thursday, 9th Oct 2025 16:30 Young Blues striker Ashley Boatswain has joined National League Woking on loan until January. The 20-year-old Montserrat international previously spent time on loan with Leiston and last season AFC Fylde. Cards director of football Jody Brown told his club’s website: “With Inih [Effiong] currently out of favour, Sam [Ashford] injured long-term and Aiden [O’Brien]’s hamstring injury hard to put a recovery time on, it became important to bring another attacking option in. “[Manager] Neal [Ardley] was keen to bring in someone with size and a physical presence, a bit different from our others, and it was also important that we manage it correctly from a financial perspective too. “Our relationship with Ipswich is good and when they made Ashley available to us, we were all keen to get it done. “He was strong against us for AFC Fylde last year and he will have learned lots from that loan last season.”

