Nunez Among Those Set to Win Caps

Friday, 10th Oct 2025 10:07 Marcelino Nunez is among the Town players set to add to their international caps over the next 24 hours, with the midfielder becoming the first player with the Blues to represent Chile. The Chileans face Peru at the Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida in Santiago, kicking off at midnight. Nunez, presumably still basking in the glory of Sunday’s derby victory over his old club Norwich City, is expected to win his 32nd full cap and will be looking to score his sixth international goal. Another of the weekend derby heroes, Sindre Walle Egeli, is with the Norway U21s, who take on Spain in Guadalajara this evening (KO 8pm). The 19-year-old has previously won eight U21s caps, scoring three goals, as well as having played one game at senior level as a sub. Left-back Somto Boniface is with the England U20s for the first time for their friendly with Switzerland at St George’s Park this afternoon (KO 1pm). Boniface, who was on the first-team bench on a number of occasions at the end of last season without making his senior debut, has previously won caps at U15, U16, U17 and U18 levels, but this is his first call since joining the Blues from Chelsea at the start of this year. Town U21s forward Leon Ayinde is with the Republic of Ireland U21s for the first time for their European Championship qualifier against Slovakia at Turner’s Cross in Cork, his home town, this evening (KO 7.30pm). The 21-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Rochdale, was called into a Republic of Ireland U17s training camp prior to joining Town in January 2023 but this is his first selection while at Portman Road. Blues head of goalkeeping Rene Gilmartin is on the Irish U21s’ backroom staff. Elsewhere, on-loan Town keeper Aro Muric is with the Kosovo squad for their World Cup qualifier at home to Slovenia this evening (KO 7.45pm). Muric, who has previously won 45 full international caps, is with Serie A side Sassuolo for the season. Last night, Blues striker George Hirst was an unused sub as Scotland came from a goal down to beat Greece 3-1 at Hampden Park. The Scots face Belarus in another qualifier, also at Hampden, on Sunday.

Photo: Matchday Images



LeightonBuzzardBlue added 10:20 - Oct 10

Super exciting to have some youth players representing their nations once again. Good luck to Boniface and Ayinde (as well as all others!) 1

