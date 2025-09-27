Taylor Signs New Deal
Friday, 10th Oct 2025 12:29
Town midfielder Jack Taylor has signed a new contract with the Blues, taking him to the summer of 2028.
The 27-year-old joined the club from Peterborough United in the summer of 2023 and was part of the squad which won promotion to the Premier League in his first season.
Taylor has made 23 starts and 57 sub appearances for the club, scoring seven goals, most notably the winner at Wolves in the Premier League last season.
“I’m delighted to have signed a new contract with the club,” Taylor, who is currently away with the Irish squad, said.
“I have had so many fantastic experiences over my two years at the club so far and have enjoyed every opportunity I’ve had to play for Ipswich Town, so it was an easy decision to extend my stay.
“I have improved so much as a footballer during my time working under the manager and coaches here and I look forward to pushing on further over the next few years and helping the team achieve its goals.”
Photo: Matchday Images
