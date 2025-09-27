Taylor Signs New Deal

Friday, 10th Oct 2025 12:29 Town midfielder Jack Taylor has signed a new contract with the Blues, taking him to the summer of 2028. The 27-year-old joined the club from Peterborough United in the summer of 2023 and was part of the squad which won promotion to the Premier League in his first season. Taylor has made 23 starts and 57 sub appearances for the club, scoring seven goals, most notably the winner at Wolves in the Premier League last season. “I’m delighted to have signed a new contract with the club,” Taylor, who is currently away with the Irish squad, said. “I have had so many fantastic experiences over my two years at the club so far and have enjoyed every opportunity I’ve had to play for Ipswich Town, so it was an easy decision to extend my stay. “I have improved so much as a footballer during my time working under the manager and coaches here and I look forward to pushing on further over the next few years and helping the team achieve its goals.”

Photo: Matchday Images



muccletonjoe added 12:32 - Oct 10

New contract . He won't leave on a free 1

Ebantiass added 12:33 - Oct 10

Good news avery good squad player 2

Monkey_Blue added 12:37 - Oct 10

Surprised. We must have upped his wages a lot to ensure he was happy to sign so we can get a fee because he’s not getting much of a look in on the pitch. 2

Paulc added 13:05 - Oct 10

Don't be at all surprised if he plays a vital role in some way should we have a successful season. He will obviously do it from the bench or maybe starting a cup game but he opitimises the role and attitude a squad player should bring. 2

Paulc added 13:05 - Oct 10

AljoBlue added 13:07 - Oct 10

very surprised. can only be to protect some sale value. was sure he would be gone in january. big question mark as to player's ambition as he is miles behind cajuste, nunez, matusiwa, and all of our attacking players in terms of starting player, maybe in the cup if he is banned from taking a penalty. 0

Everydayblue added 13:12 - Oct 10

We'll need players like Jack Taylor to step up as fixtures come thick and fast...

Low maintenance squad players have an important role to play.

This gives Jack the opportunity to try and kick on. And also protects the value of our player, should he move on at the end of the season.... It's a win , win for me.

Nice to see a sensible lad except and appreciate his role at the club, without throwing his toys out of the pram.. 1

Gazelle added 13:12 - Oct 10

Obviously happy to be on the bench each week, lives locally, kids settled at school why wouldn’t he want to stay. 0

PortmanTerrorist added 13:15 - Oct 10

Every winning squad needs players like Jack. Might not reach the heights of others but never lets you down. The last promotion squad benefitted so much (and so easily forgotten) from his input and that of Jackson and Harness, and we should never devalue any player who knows and can operate in McKenna's game plans. Delighted for Jack and expect him to get plenty of minutes this season off the bench AND starting as we get into the weeds of the season. 0

WhoisJimmyJuan added 13:19 - Oct 10

Surprised but delighted tbh. I agree with those who say he could be vital as a squad player. He is also a link with the last promotion winning squad. But more than that I'm just pleased he wants to stay: can't be bad in the dressing room and training ground. 0

ArnieM added 13:20 - Oct 10

Have to admit, im very surprised by this by Town. Ill leave it at that . 0

