Young Joins Chatham On Loan
Friday, 10th Oct 2025 19:05
Blues U21s midfielder Tyler Young has joined Isthmian League Premier Division Chatham Town on loan.
Young signed a one-year deal with Town in the summer following trial having left Peterborough at the end of last season.
The Stevenage-born 19-year-old, the son of Blues right-back Ashley, was with QPR prior to joining Posh having had earlier spells with the MK Dons and Arsenal.
Photo: TWTD
