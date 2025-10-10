Young Joins Chatham On Loan

Friday, 10th Oct 2025 19:05

Blues U21s midfielder Tyler Young has joined Isthmian League Premier Division Chatham Town on loan.

Young signed a one-year deal with Town in the summer following trial having left Peterborough at the end of last season.

The Stevenage-born 19-year-old, the son of Blues right-back Ashley, was with QPR prior to joining Posh having had earlier spells with the MK Dons and Arsenal.





Photo: TWTD