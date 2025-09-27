Walle Egeli Out of Norway U21s Squad

Friday, 10th Oct 2025 21:13 Town forward Sindre Walle Egeli missed Norway U21s’ friendly in Spain this evening having withdrawn from the squad. The 19-year-old was named in the initial squad but was one of a number of players who pulled out earlier in the week, his older brother Vetle, 21, among those drafted in. Walle Egeli is the second Town player to withdraw from an international squad this week following Sammie Szmodics, who was ruled out of the Republic of Ireland squad with an injury. Elsewhere, Blues left-back Somto Boniface won his first England U20s cap, playing the full 90 minutes in a 1-0 friendly defeat to Switzerland at St George’s Park this afternoon. Leon Ayinde made his Republic of Ireland U21s cap as a 67th-minute sub in their European Championship qualifier against Slovakia in Cork before being replaced eight minutes later having picked up a knock.

Photo: MARIUS SIMENSEN/Bildbyran/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



dirtydingusmagee added 21:40 - Oct 10

why ? would clarify things 0

Denny32 added 21:43 - Oct 10

A sore throat i heard !! 0

miltsnephew added 22:06 - Oct 10





I think he said " he didnt feel he could contribute" 0

scooby added 22:18 - Oct 10

Idiots 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments