Walle Egeli Out of Norway U21s Squad
Friday, 10th Oct 2025 21:13
Town forward Sindre Walle Egeli missed Norway U21s’ friendly in Spain this evening having withdrawn from the squad.
The 19-year-old was named in the initial squad but was one of a number of players who pulled out earlier in the week, his older brother Vetle, 21, among those drafted in.
Walle Egeli is the second Town player to withdraw from an international squad this week following Sammie Szmodics, who was ruled out of the Republic of Ireland squad with an injury.
Elsewhere, Blues left-back Somto Boniface won his first England U20s cap, playing the full 90 minutes in a 1-0 friendly defeat to Switzerland at St George’s Park this afternoon.
Leon Ayinde made his Republic of Ireland U21s cap as a 67th-minute sub in their European Championship qualifier against Slovakia in Cork before being replaced eight minutes later having picked up a knock.
Photo: MARIUS SIMENSEN/Bildbyran/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect

