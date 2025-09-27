Nunez First Town Player to Win Chile Cap

Saturday, 11th Oct 2025 09:37 Marcelino Nunez became the first Town player to win a cap for Chile as his side came from behind to beat Peru 2-1 in a friendly in Santiago overnight. Nunez, who was winning his 32nd full cap, came off the bench in the 67th minute with the score 1-1, Derby County’s Ben Brereton Diaz having netted for the home side four minutes earlier, Cesar Inga of Club Universitario de Deportes having given the visitors the lead on 40. The Chileans bagged the winning goal through Huachipato defender’s Maximiliano Gutierrez’s deflected shot four minutes into injury time. The match is Chile’s only fixture during this international break and Nunez should be back with the Blues squad early in the week.

Photo: Matchday Images



Orraman added 09:48 - Oct 11

Would fully back Núñez travelling all that way for a qualifier but surely not for 23 minutes in a friendly. Did he or Chile really need each other for that? Surely better to have stayed at Playford Rd in readiness for punishing fixture list ahead 0

Guthrum added 10:09 - Oct 11

Can't take too much of an Ipswich-centric view of the situation. Chile don't care about our 'punishing schedule', they want the best players for every game (especially against their immediate neighbour). As to the player, it's a chance to get more competitive game time and to represent thier country. 0

Clemcc added 10:47 - Oct 11

I am in two mind but how i mainly see it is that Its morale for Nunez to represent his country and see those teammates (be the opposite if ITFC force him back). 23 minutes is reseasonable as on the other side, when more minutes, more chances of getting injured!! Im happy with cameos 0

