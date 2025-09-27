Nunez First Town Player to Win Chile Cap
Saturday, 11th Oct 2025 09:37
Marcelino Nunez became the first Town player to win a cap for Chile as his side came from behind to beat Peru 2-1 in a friendly in Santiago overnight.
Nunez, who was winning his 32nd full cap, came off the bench in the 67th minute with the score 1-1, Derby County’s Ben Brereton Diaz having netted for the home side four minutes earlier, Cesar Inga of Club Universitario de Deportes having given the visitors the lead on 40.
The Chileans bagged the winning goal through Huachipato defender’s Maximiliano Gutierrez’s deflected shot four minutes into injury time.
The match is Chile’s only fixture during this international break and Nunez should be back with the Blues squad early in the week.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Between The Lines - The Quirky And Often Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.8 by The_Flashing_Smile
Bristol City 1:1 Ipswich Town, 30/09/2025
Between The Lines - The Quirky And Often Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.7 by The_Flashing_Smile
Ipswich Town 2:1 Portsmouth, 27/09/2025
Championship Preview: Norwich City by ad_wilkin
The East Anglian derby. If there wasn’t already enough spice to this fixture we’ve now tipped in a whole bunch of chillis and followed that up by splashing in some tabasco.
Championship Preview: Bristol City by ad_wilkin
Last year's play-off semi-finalists were a bit of an unknown quantity coming into this season having lost manager Liam Manning to Norwich over the summer, but new boss Gerhard Struber has taken no time putting his mark on the side and getting them competing at the top end of the table once more.
Championship Preview: Portsmouth by ad_wilkin
Portsmouth are now in their second season in the Championship having finished a respectable 16th under John Mousinho last season.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]