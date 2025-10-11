Blues Quartet Set For Irish Caps

Saturday, 11th Oct 2025 09:42

Town quartet Dara O’Shea, Kasey McAteer, Jack Taylor and Chieo Ogbene could all add to their international caps when the Republic of Ireland take on Portugal in a World Cup qualifier in Lisbon this evening (KO 7.45pm, Amazon Prime).

O’Shea has previously won 37 full caps, Taylor seven, McAteer eight, netting once, and Ogbene, who is on loan at Sheffield United for the season, 26, scoring four goals.

Ireland, who host Armenia in Dublin on Tuesday, are currently bottom of their group having taken one point from their opening two matches.





Photo: Gareth Evans/News Images/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect