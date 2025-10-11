Slicker Sent Off After Final Whistle

Saturday, 11th Oct 2025 18:51

On-loan Blues keeper Cieran Slicker was shown a red card after the final whistle having recorded his third clean sheet in four games as Barnet won 2-0 at Tranmere in League Two.

The Scotland international, who had already been booked for time-wasting, was dismissed apparently for shoving Rovers defender Cameron Norman in a post-match scuffle.

The 23-year-old, the Bees’ Player of the Month for September, now looks set for a three-match ban if it’s confirmed he was shown a straight red card.

Elsewhere, striker Ash Boatswain scored a debut goal for his loan side Woking, nodding home from a 70th-minute corner to grab a 1-1 FA Cup draw at home to Brackley. The teams meet in a replay on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, former Blues loanee Macauley Bonne signed for Maldon & Tiptree ahead of their 1-0 FA Cup victory over Flackwell Heath and made his debut as a half-time sub.

Another former Town striker Freddie Sears scored the goal which puts the Jammers in the hat for round one proper with ex-Blues midfielder Anthony Wordsworth also in the squad.





Photo: Matchday Images