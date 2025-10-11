O'Shea and Ogbene Win Caps as Ireland Fall to Last-Gasp Defeat in Portugal

Saturday, 11th Oct 2025 21:49

Blues skipper Dara O’Shea and on-loan wideman Chieo Ogbene were in the Republic of Ireland side which fell to a last-gasp 1-0 defeat to World Cup qualification group leaders Portugal in Lisbon.

The home side were on top throughout but with a staunch Irish rearguard performance frustrating them.

O’Shea, playing on the left of a back three as he won his 38th full cap, conceded a harsh penalty in the 75th minute when he blocked a strike from the edge of the box with his chest.

The referee pointed to the spot believing it had hit his hand and much to the exasperation of O’Shea and the Irish camp, who seemed confident it would be overturned, VAR upheld the decision.

However, Caoimhin Kelleher in goal saved Cristiano Ronaldo’s straight down the middle spot-kick with his trailing leg.

Ogbene, on loan from the Blues with Sheffield United for the season, put in a battling performance before being subbed in the 77th minute of his 27th cap.

Ireland held out until the first minute of injury time when Ruben Neves headed the game’s only goal to maintain Portugal’s 100 per cent record.

Jack Taylor and Kasey McAteer were unused subs and will hope for some involvement when Ireland, who remain bottom of the group, host Armenia in Dublin on Tuesday.

Sammie Szmodics pulled out of the squad following the Blues’ derby victory over Norwich last Sunday.





Photo: Reuters