Hirst Hoping to Add to Scotland Caps

Sunday, 12th Oct 2025 10:14 Striker George Hirst will hope to add to his international caps and goals later today when Scotland host Belarus in a World Cup qualifier at Hampden Park (KO 5pm, BBC2). Hirst, 26, who has previously won five caps, scoring one international goal, was an unused sub as the Scots pulled off a Lazarus-like comeback to beat Greece 3-1 at Hampden on Thursday to maintain second place in the group, behind leaders Denmark on goal difference.

Photo: Ger Harley/Sportpix/Sipa USA



