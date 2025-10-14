Blues Irish Quartet Could Win Caps

Tuesday, 14th Oct 2025 10:34 Town quartet Dara O’Shea, Kasey McAteer, Jack Taylor and Chieo Ogbene could all add to their international caps when the Republic of Ireland host Armenia in a World Cup qualifier in Dublin this evening (KO 7.45pm, Amazon Prime). O’Shea won his 38th cap and Ogbene, who is on loan for the season at Sheffield United, his 27th as the Boys in Green were beaten 1-0 by Portugal on Saturday, the home side’s goal coming in injury time to thwart what had been an impressive rearguard action. McAteer, who has seven caps to his name, scoring one international goal, and Taylor, who has won seven, were unused subs, while Sammie Szmodics pulled out earlier in the week due to injury. Ireland remain bottom of their group having taken one point from their opening three matches with qualification for the finals now looking a very big ask. Elsewhere, George Hirst was an unused sub as Scotland beat Belarus 1-0 at Hampden Park on Sunday evening to maintain their impressive World Cup qualification campaign. The Scots are second in their group behind leaders Denmark on goal difference alone and appear certain to at least win a play-off place. Meanwhile, on-loan Town keeper Aro Muric claimed another clean sheet as Kosovo beat Sweden 1-0 in Gothenburg to put themselves in the driving seat for a play-off place. Blues midfielder Jens Cajuste was left out of the Swedish squad, whose hopes of qualification look all but over.

Photo: Reuters



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments