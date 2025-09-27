Ashton: Readjustment Takes a Bit of Time But I'd Like to Feel We've Come Through That

Tuesday, 14th Oct 2025 14:46 Chairman and CEO Mark Ashton believes the Blues have come through a period of readjustment following relegation to the Championship and have begun to gain momentum over the last few weeks. Town had a slow start to the season with the squad in a state of flux during August, drawing three and losing one in the league in the first month of the campaign, but since the transfer window closed have won three and drawn one, including the 3-1 derby victory over Norwich City prior to the international break, and are unbeaten in five ahead of Friday’s live-on-Sky visit to second-in-the-table Middlesbrough. “The welcome back to the Championship has been what we expected - extremely tough,” Ashton told talkSPORT. “It’s one of the toughest and best divisions in the world for a reason. I think anyone beats anyone on a given day, there’s never much between the sides and the start has been tough, albeit we’ve started to gain momentum in recent weeks.” Ashton dismissed the suggestion that the Blues not winning promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt would be viewed as failure. “I wouldn’t deem it as failure,” he said. “I’ve never started a season at any club where promotion wasn’t the game. “We’re very clearly set on what we want to build. We want to build a club for the long term, a lot of good things are going on here, a lot of infrastructure projects being built. “We’re still in essence year four into the project where we’re rebuilding the club but ultimately promotion is the absolute aim.” Reflecting on last season’s relegation from the top flight, he continued: “I think the biggest challenge we faced was 20 years outside the top flight and only one year in the Championship, so you just couldn’t build the infrastructure quickly enough. “And ultimately we weren’t good enough, we couldn’t build that quickly enough once we got to the Premier League. “The next time we get there, the training ground will be complete, recruitment has been enhanced, staffing has been enhanced, the whole club has moved forward, revenues have increased, which gives us a better platform to try and be more competitive. “It’s the best league in the world for a reason, it’s brutal, and it does leave some scars when you come back down that you need to work through. “Our challenge hasn’t been recruiting players, it’s been retaining the best ones because clubs want your players. Some of those have played out in the press, the likes of Omari Hutchinson to Nottingham Forest for the best part of £40 million, [Liam] Delap to Chelsea, [Nathan] Broadhead to Wrexham for £10 million. “We’ve sold well, we’ve brought in £80 million in revenue, we’ve bought some players, that’s part of our model, but that readjustment back to the Championship does take a little bit of time and I’d like to feel we’ve now just come through that.” Meanwhile, Ashton expressed support in some areas but also some concerns regarding the recently established Independent Football Regulator, which has been instituted to protect and promote the sustainability of English football. Last week, the Department of Culture, Media and Sport announced that former television executive David Kogan had been appointed as the chair and Richard Monks, formerly of the Financial Conduct Authority, the CEO. “The regulator’s here ultimately because football couldn’t do a deal for football and that disappoints and saddens me,” Ashton said. “But we are where we are. “The regulator has a role to play, the regulator is not going to go away. I think it’s important that it is the clubs that engage with the regulator because clubs are very multi-dimensional organisations and there are a lot of intricacies in running these organisations, so I think it’s important the regulator listens. “I think the boundaries for the regulator have to be set really clearly because regulatory creep does worry me, and we need to help the regulator understand the nuances of the game. “Ultimately, there are things that are very positive that I think they bring, none of us wants to see clubs in distress, but also I don’t want to see any form of controls that prevent growth by the regulator, and I think that’s key to the industry.”

ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Jugsy added 15:05 - Oct 14

Hard to argue with any of that. The club is in great hands. Progression should be steady and sustainable, damn us for getting to the Prem so quickly! :D Sounds like we made the best of a tough situation and keep to the business principles which will look after the club in the long term. I doff my cap to Mr Ashton. 1

Bazza8564 added 15:06 - Oct 14

£80m in and by no means has that money been spent yet. It will be interesting to see what MA does in the January window, I simply don't believe the American Owners ill want to spend 26-7 in this division 1

darkhorse28 added 15:24 - Oct 14

It’s been a 14 month ongoing period of adjustment.., and the only progress is we don’t need to be elite now to win games.



We spent £200 million. Made a manager one of the best paid in Europe, we’ve lost more top flight games in top flight football than anyone in Europe (fourth worst) and we haven’t played at that level since May!



And we can now do relatively well in the EFL.., 23/24 was unbelievable, but it looks like the outlier, we need three times anyone else’s budget to be competitive outwith that season, or massively uncompetitive.



Other clubs have made the step, we don’t have the quality OFF the pitch to be establish ourselves at that level.., not a crime, but some candour would be nice.



We aren’t elite or even on or close to that journey.



We’re good EFL operator limited by Ashtons EFL networks, owners that don’t want to be here, and a manager who touts himself to numerous clubs, and only stays to be paid well above his work based on merit.



Some big decisions to be made more down.



The new owners will have bigger ambition than EFL and platitudes.



We should be a top half Premier League club when you invest £200 million.



It’s all too easy. Agency and accountability please and NOT the club indexed to ONE employee. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments