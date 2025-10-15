McKenna Hopeful on Szmodics and Walle Egeli
Wednesday, 15th Oct 2025 13:20
Town boss Kieran McKenna hopes Sammie Szmodics and Sindre Walle Egeli will be available for the next block of games, which starts with Friday’s visit to Middlesbrough, despite pulling out of their international squads.
Szmodics dropped out of the Republic of Ireland party, while Walle Egeli was unavailable for Norway’s U21s.
Quizzed on the former Colchester man’s issue, McKenna confirmed it related to the injury on which he had surgery earlier in the year.
“Yeah, it’s his ankle again,” he said. “Hopefully it has recovered well. He needed a course of injections after the Norwich game to hopefully ease the symptoms that he’s been feeling over the weeks.
Regarding Walle Sindre, he added: “It’s similar but different, but similar in terms of an injury picked up in the Bristol City game.
“He had really heavy swelling after the Norwich game around his ankle area from the existing injury. It sort of exacerbated it in the game, so he needed last week off his feet.
Regarding Harry Clarke, who recently returned to action in the U21s following a knee problem suffered in pre-season, McKenna added: “Harry’s okay, Harry’s been training with the group. He’s got to compete now to try and work his way into the group, but he’s training well, so that’s a positive. Played some minutes last week.”
Winger Wes Burns is continuing his rehabilitation after the ACL injury he suffered at Liverpool in January.
Regarding those who have been away on international duty, McKenna smiled: “I'll tell you when they're all back. The players are in this afternoon. Obviously, the Irish boys were involved in the game last night.
McKenna says the international break has been useful period for those who remained behind, not least to recover from bumps and bruises from the 3-1 derby victory over Norwich City.
“It’s never as complete in terms of squad togetherness because you haven’t got the whole squad here, and obviously when you don’t have the captain here and things like that,” he added.
Regarding the behind-closed-doors friendly, McKenna wouldn’t give any further details.
“I always prefer keeping these in-house, to be honest,” he added. “Other teams like to put the result out when they win and say nothing when they lose We’re the opposite, so we’ll just keep it schtum anyway.
“We had a good 11 versus 11, it was useful. All the boys who hadn’t had minutes lately got minutes and everyone came through it well.”
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]