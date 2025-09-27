McKenna: I Could Respond to Woolfy Comments But I Don't Think There's Any Benefit

Wednesday, 15th Oct 2025 13:26

Town boss Kieran McKenna wouldn’t be drawn to comment on former Blues defender Luke Woolfenden’s claim that there was “a politics behind” whether you were in or out of the team at Portman Road.

Woolfenden joined Coventry City for £4 million in the summer having found his opportunities at his hometown club more limited over the last year since the signing of Dara O’Shea, now the club captain.



“I’ve sort of seen the headline,” McKenna said. “Honestly, I don’t think there’s any sense in even justifying it.

“We’ve got great memories from that period, great memories of the players who were involved in that period, Luke being a massive big part of that.



“Going back on past ground or anything like that, there's plenty I could respond to in that sort of direction, but I don't think there's any benefit and I’d rather keep the good memories and the good feelings from that period. We all have to crack on with the future.”





Photo: TWTD

Super_Cooper added 13:32 - Oct 15

Sour grapes from Mr Woolfenden 5

Bluedocker added 13:49 - Oct 15

Wolfenden has changed to a lighter colour blue shirt but still in the same position... On the bench... 4

ThatMuhrenCross added 14:02 - Oct 15

Always did say Woolfenden was a bad apple. 1

petersongoal added 14:05 - Oct 15

I said it on the previous post and I'll say it again - Wolfy lacks maturity. This comment from McKenna is exactly how you should respond to this line of questioning, with professionalism and class.



Time to move on. 7

RIPbobby added 14:40 - Oct 15

I feel for Wolfy because he would have been a legend here and he has kind of messed it up really. Some silly comments to make, no matter how true they are. He should have just kept quiet and enjoyed being a vital cog in the quite recent past. 1

Dissboyitfc added 14:40 - Oct 15

Class again from Kieron! 0