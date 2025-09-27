McKenna: I Could Respond to Woolfy Comments But I Don't Think There's Any Benefit
Wednesday, 15th Oct 2025 13:26
Town boss Kieran McKenna wouldn’t be drawn to comment on former Blues defender Luke Woolfenden’s claim that there was “a politics behind” whether you were in or out of the team at Portman Road.
Woolfenden joined Coventry City for £4 million in the summer having found his opportunities at his hometown club more limited over the last year since the signing of Dara O’Shea, now the club captain.
“We’ve got great memories from that period, great memories of the players who were involved in that period, Luke being a massive big part of that.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Between The Lines - The Quirky And Often Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.9 Norwich (H) by The_Flashing_Smile
Ipswich Town 3:1 Norwich City, 05/10/2025
Between The Lines - The Quirky And Often Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.8 by The_Flashing_Smile
Bristol City 1:1 Ipswich Town, 30/09/2025
Between The Lines - The Quirky And Often Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.7 by The_Flashing_Smile
Ipswich Town 2:1 Portsmouth, 27/09/2025
Championship Preview: Norwich City by ad_wilkin
The East Anglian derby. If there wasn’t already enough spice to this fixture we’ve now tipped in a whole bunch of chillis and followed that up by splashing in some tabasco.
Championship Preview: Bristol City by ad_wilkin
Last year's play-off semi-finalists were a bit of an unknown quantity coming into this season having lost manager Liam Manning to Norwich over the summer, but new boss Gerhard Struber has taken no time putting his mark on the side and getting them competing at the top end of the table once more.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]