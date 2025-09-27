McKenna: Not a Shred of Truth in Rangers Talks Claims
Wednesday, 15th Oct 2025 13:33
Blues boss Kieran McKenna has dismissed claims he has held talks with Scottish Premiership giants Rangers.
Speculative reports earlier in the week claimed the Northern Irishman is among those coveted by the Ibrox club and had held talks with the Glasgow side following Russell Martin’s sacking after a disastrous 17-game spell and ex-boss Steven Gerrard turning down the chance to make a return.
Asked whether the reports were news to him, McKenna confirmed: “There’s no shred of truth in that.”
