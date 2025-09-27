McKenna: In Every Window You've a List of Players, Some Arrive, Some Don't
Wednesday, 15th Oct 2025 14:54
Town boss Kieran McKenna believes he has a really strong midfield unit at his disposal, despite summer target Hayden Hackney, who the Blues face at Middlesbrough on Friday evening, having turned down a move to Portman Road.
In July, TWTD revealed that the Blues and Boro had agreed a £15 million rising to £20 million fee for the 23-year-old.
However, early in August, having been at the club to look around the stadium and training ground, and with personal terms also settled with the former England U21 international’s representatives, the midfielder opted against making the switch.
Asked what he likes about Hackney, McKenna said: “It’s obvious, he’s a really good player at this level, a top player. And I think he’s a really important part of their game model. He was under Michael [Carrick] originally in terms of playing with a double-pivot, both who take the ball. I think [Aidan] Morris has been in excellent form as well.
“So between the two of them, they’ve played together now for a couple of seasons. A big part of their game is connecting through those two midfielders.
“And when a team plays like that, you’ve got to work really, really hard to stop the ball, reaching those areas first and foremost. And then you need to have a good plan for how to close up the areas that they want to get to from there.
“Middlesbrough have got good players. Hayden is certainly one of those. Him, Morris and [Sverre] Nypan has obviously joined them this year, but they have a strong selection of midfielders. It’s an important part of their game style. And we’ve got to work really, really hard to defend those areas.”
Reflecting on where his midfield unit is now having brought Jens Cajuste back for a second loan from Napoli and signed Marcelino Nunez from Norwich since the Hackney deal broke down, McKenna said: “I think we're in a strong spot. In every transfer window, there’s a whole list of players that you’re interested in. Some arrive and some don’t arrive, and some are more public and some are less public, that people never hear about.
“I think we’ve ended up with a really strong unit. I think you can see it in the growth and the performances.
“You can see it in the players that we’ve got there and with them all fit at the moment. And Jens physically, seems to be progressing really well as well. So, there are lots of positives there for us.
“If we can keep them all fit and available and we can keep working with Azor [Matusiwa] and Marcelino, still really, really new to the club, Jens is really new to the division, and with Jack Taylor and Cam Humphries there, I think we’ve got really good strength and really good options.”
Photo: MI News via Reuters Connect
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Between The Lines - The Quirky And Often Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.9 Norwich (H) by The_Flashing_Smile
Ipswich Town 3:1 Norwich City, 05/10/2025
Between The Lines - The Quirky And Often Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.8 by The_Flashing_Smile
Bristol City 1:1 Ipswich Town, 30/09/2025
Between The Lines - The Quirky And Often Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.7 by The_Flashing_Smile
Ipswich Town 2:1 Portsmouth, 27/09/2025
Championship Preview: Norwich City by ad_wilkin
The East Anglian derby. If there wasn’t already enough spice to this fixture we’ve now tipped in a whole bunch of chillis and followed that up by splashing in some tabasco.
Championship Preview: Bristol City by ad_wilkin
Last year's play-off semi-finalists were a bit of an unknown quantity coming into this season having lost manager Liam Manning to Norwich over the summer, but new boss Gerhard Struber has taken no time putting his mark on the side and getting them competing at the top end of the table once more.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]