Keeper Negri in England U23s Squad

Wednesday, 15th Oct 2025 15:16

Ipswich Town Women’s keeper Natalia Negri has been named in the England U23s squad for games later this month.

The Young Lionesses face Germany at Sports Park Johannisau on Thursday 23rd October, then host Portugal at Northampton Town’s Sixfields on the following Monday.

The games are part of a European friendly tournament played over three windows ahead of finals next April with France and Norway also in the group.

The Town number one has previously won caps at U15, U18 and U19 levels.





Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images