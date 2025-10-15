Switch of Date For Supporters Club AGM

The Official Supporters Club’s AGM has moved from this Friday at the Halberd in Northgate Street to Monday 10th November, however, their watchalong of the live Sky game against Middlesbrough will still be taking place.

The AGM had been scheduled ahead of the watchalong of the game against Boro at the Riverside but with a number of those who wished to attend the AGM on Teesside at the match, the business aspect of the event has moved.

It will now happen on Monday 10th November in the Sir Bobby Robson Suite at Portman Road from 7pm where there will be a chance to win a signed 2025/26 home shirt.

All members of the Supporters Club - Town season ticket holders, ITFC members, Junior Blues and full members of approved club branches - are invited to attend and vote.

Free tickets for the event can be reserved here.





Photo: Contributed