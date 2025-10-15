Town Launch Season Ticket Waiting List

Wednesday, 15th Oct 2025 16:56 Town have launched a season ticket waiting list but with no new sales planned before the end of this campaign. The waiting list, which can be found here, is open to fans who were club members - Super Blues, International Blues or Junior Blues, including Foals - in either the 2023/24 or 2024/25 seasons and have renewed for 2025/26. Supporters can join the waiting list now with the window to sign up running until 5pm on Monday 1st December 2025. All those who sign up will be randomly placed in a queue following the closure of the window with this order then used to allocate the opportunity to purchase a season ticket as and when they become available. The process will allow supporters to apply as a single person or as a group as long as everyone in the group meets the criteria above. Fans who become members for first time during 2025/26 will become eligible to join the waiting list should they renew their membership for 2026/27. Members who opt not to renew next season will lose their place in the ballot. Town say further information on the process will follow at the end of the season with an FAQ here. The Blues have had around 20,000 season ticket holders for the last few seasons with none having gone on sale ahead of the last two campaigns.

Photo: Matchday Images



jungleboy added 17:01 - Oct 15

This is quite disappointing as there won't be many new season tickets allocated. We all know how hard it is to be successful in an Ipswich Town ballot.



It would have been much fairer to real fans to have asked for membership for all three seasons 2023-4, 2024-5 and 2025-6. 1

