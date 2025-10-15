U18s Duo Join Lowestoft On Loan

Wednesday, 15th Oct 2025 17:20 Blues U18s duo Will Unadike and Lenny O’Sullivan have joined Isthmian League North Division Lowestoft Town on a month’s loan. Left-back O’Sullivan, 17, who has been with Town since the U13s, has already spent time out on loan at Brantham Athletic this season, while Unadike (above), 18, is a forward, who joined the Blues’ youth set-up having been with North London-based Omonia Youth in 2023. Lowestoft have also recruited centre-half Lloyd Ofori-Manteaw on loan from Norwich City. “With 12 games over the coming month and a half, it’s going to be a busy period and we felt the need to be pro-active with the squad rather than reactive,” Trawler Boys manager Andy Reynolds, who was sub keeper for Town in the 2005 FA Youth Cup final, told his club’s official website. “Barbs [George Barber] and [Henry] Pollock will miss a few more weeks and on Friday we saw some lads pull up here and there as the game went on, so it was important we covered ourselves early. “Will and Lloyd showed on Friday [in a game between Lowestoft and Norwich’s U21s] what qualities they both have as young athletes and very good footballers, and Lenny is no different. “He has seen and played the level this season, so will know what is going to be asked of him, and it comes just as we lose Barbs and will be missing Mitch [Belmar] on Wednesday due to work commitments. “Initially, all three lads are here for a month and we will review the situation as we tick off the games and weeks, but I hope they can all play their part in helping us get some more points on the board.”

Photo: TWTD



