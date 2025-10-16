Matusiwa: You Could Feel It Was More than Just a Game

Thursday, 16th Oct 2025 13:35 by Kallum Brisset Town midfielder Azor Matusiwa believes the best is yet to come from the Blues following last weekend’s East Anglian derby victory over Norwich City. After a 6,013-day wait for a win over their arch-rivals, Town finally ended their hoodoo by beating the Canaries 3-1 at Portman Road for a first victory over their Norfolk neighbours since April 2009. Last Sunday was the first taste of an East Anglian derby for many of the Blues squad, including Matusiwa, who says three points in the fixture has given the players a big boost ahead of a busy spell of matches before the next International break. The midfielder also discussed what it was like to play in such an occasion, describing the build-up to derby day as one that was notably different from any other match. “To be honest, you could feel that it was more than just a game for the whole week,” he said. “I’m very happy that we managed to win the game. “The first half was really like a derby, the game was not that clean and could be better, but it’s also a derby so you know that it will happen. Second half, we did really well and played our game and finally deserved to win. “The next day I went for lunch with my wife and my kid, people saw me on the street and they were happy and calling my name. Even in the restaurant, they offered me a coffee on the house because they were so happy. “Afterwards they told us that it means a lot to them because 16 years is a lot, I know we weren’t always in the same division but 16 years is really long. “You could feel what it meant to them and I’m so happy that we managed to win the game. “Of course it gives you an extra boost, but always if you win it gives you a lot of confidence and especially the way that you win.

“We are on a good track, we showed our football and really imposed our game. Every game we are improving and we can only get better. “I think we can play much better than we are doing now. It takes some time, you have new players who have to adjust coming from abroad. “Maybe they will not be there immediately from the start, but take some time and in the end they will be there. It’s a normal thing.” Next up for Town is a lengthy Friday night trip to Teesside to face Middlesbrough, who have started the season strongly and sit in second place behind only leaders Coventry City. Boro are unbeaten on their own turf in the Championship this season while the Blues are yet to taste victory on the road, although are unbeaten in their last five league matches. Matusiwa said: “I’ve heard a bit about how they play and the way they love to play. They’re doing really well, they are second in the league so it means it’s going to be a tough game for us but also for them. “No game is easy in this league, I know this now. It’s up to us to show what we can to impose our game. We are still waiting for this away victory, I have the feeling that at home everyone is afraid and home and away is not the same. “I expect a lot of fans again which is really great and is also something that is new to me. There are so many fans at away games, it doesn’t matter how far it is. I will say thank you to them as well for this because it gives us a lot of support to feel them and see them. Now it’s up to us to win this big game on Friday.” After returning from the north-east, Town have a home double-header against Charlton Athletic on Tuesday and West Bromwich Albion next Saturday. Three matches within a week is commonplace in the English game, which Matusiwa says he is continuing to adapt to having spent the last four years of his career playing in France. “It’s hard, especially in this league because it’s very intense,” the 27-year-old said. “As a footballer, you would rather play than train so it is not bad. It’s going to be tough, it’s going to be hard, but we have to manage our body and recovery. It’s not that bad. “It’s more intense. Compared to France, it’s also intense but you have time to play so they will manage. It’s not box-to-box for 90 minutes. “I have the feeling that, of course in some games you have more possession but even then the games are going faster. It’s more box-to-box play. “The people, it’s really their life. In France, you have a good crowd but not every game is full. Almost every game I’ve played here is a full stadium so it’s really nice. “You can feel the love from people and how they support the club. If I have to compare the quality, in France you have more individual quality but things are better here in England. It really feels like a good step for me.” While with Reims, Matusiwa played alongside Jens Cajuste in midfield and the pair have been reunited at Portman Road, which the Dutchman says has helped him settle quicker. He said: “It helped me a lot because I know him, he knows me, I know his strengths and he knows my strengths. It helped me a lot to adjust into the team. “I think we are doing well together and between us we have things to improve. I think we are a great duo.” While Matusiwa has been the ever-present, Cajuste has dipped out of the side on occasion when fellow summer arrival Marcelino Núñez has taken over in his place. On the Chilean, Matusiwa added: “A really kind person, always with a smile and a lot of quality. Not only him but we have a few other midfielders who are really good, the competition is there in midfield which is only good because if someone doesn’t perform or someone has to go off, you know you have players on the bench who can step in immediately. “It’s also what you need if you have ambitions to go back to the Prem, it’s not only the first 11 players but the whole squad has to have a lot of qualities and we have this. The basic is good and it’s up to us to improve every day and every week, and to win games and perform.”

Photo: TWTD



