Sassuolo Want Early Muric Deal

Thursday, 16th Oct 2025 16:43 Serie A Sassuolo are reported to be keen to seal an early permanent deal for loanee Blues keeper Aro Muric but at a reduced price. Kosovo international Muric joined the newly promoted Serie B champions on a season-long loan in August with an option for a €10 million (£8.7 million) long-term switch next summer. Now, according to Sport Mediaset, the ninth-placed Neroverdi have made it known that they would like to do an earlier permanent deal and are trying to negotiate a small discount on the figure agreed last summer. The 26-year-old has made an impressive start to his season in Italy, keeping two Serie A clean sheets in five games, while his form has been even better for Kosovo during their World Cup qualification campaign, keeping three successive clean sheets as his side closes in on a play-off place. Swiss-born Muric endured a tough first season at Portman Road having signed from Burnley for £8 million plus £2 million in add-ons in July last year, signing a four-year deal. Muric’s 2024/25 was ended prematurely by a shoulder injury which required surgery and his only involvement in pre-season was as a half-time sub in the 2-1 victory over Charlton at Colchester.

IndependentlyBlue added 16:49 - Oct 16

Get it done, use the money wisely, move on. Whatever he does he’ll never be given a second chance by some on here 0

Cookieboy added 16:51 - Oct 16

Hope it's not too hasty, could turn out better than we have once his confidence returns 0

MrBeckinsale added 17:06 - Oct 16

So he's done better than they expected and want to tie up a permanent deal earlier.... why would it be at a reduced price? 0

Cafe_Newman added 17:08 - Oct 16

All seems a bit wonky to me. If you like a player and you want to change the conditions of the original deal, you pay more. If our player is playing badly, that's our problem. But he's not. Everyone wants a good goalie, so if you want him outside the conditions of the deal in place, let's hear your offer. Ashton isn't stupid, he's not gonna say "he's good again, let's cut our losses". 0

