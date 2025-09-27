Sassuolo Want Early Muric Deal
Thursday, 16th Oct 2025 16:43
Serie A Sassuolo are reported to be keen to seal an early permanent deal for loanee Blues keeper Aro Muric but at a reduced price.
Kosovo international Muric joined the newly promoted Serie B champions on a season-long loan in August with an option for a €10 million (£8.7 million) long-term switch next summer.
Now, according to Sport Mediaset, the ninth-placed Neroverdi have made it known that they would like to do an earlier permanent deal and are trying to negotiate a small discount on the figure agreed last summer.
The 26-year-old has made an impressive start to his season in Italy, keeping two Serie A clean sheets in five games, while his form has been even better for Kosovo during their World Cup qualification campaign, keeping three successive clean sheets as his side closes in on a play-off place.
Swiss-born Muric endured a tough first season at Portman Road having signed from Burnley for £8 million plus £2 million in add-ons in July last year, signing a four-year deal.
Muric’s 2024/25 was ended prematurely by a shoulder injury which required surgery and his only involvement in pre-season was as a half-time sub in the 2-1 victory over Charlton at Colchester.
Photo: IMAGO/Sportimage via Reuters Connect
