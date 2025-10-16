Thomas in Jamaica Squad
Thursday, 16th Oct 2025 19:22
Ipswich Town Women’s forward Natasha Thomas has been named in the Jamaica squad for a friendly against Trinidad & Tobago later this month.
The Reggae Girlz face the Soca Warriors in Port of Spain on Tuesday 28th October, a game which is preparation for CONCACAF W Championship qualifiers that get under way in November.
Thomas, 29, has previously won three caps having become the first Ipswich Town Women’s player to feature at full international level when she made her debut in October last year.
Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]