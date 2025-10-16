Thomas in Jamaica Squad

Thursday, 16th Oct 2025 19:22 Ipswich Town Women’s forward Natasha Thomas has been named in the Jamaica squad for a friendly against Trinidad & Tobago later this month. The Reggae Girlz face the Soca Warriors in Port of Spain on Tuesday 28th October, a game which is preparation for CONCACAF W Championship qualifiers that get under way in November. Thomas, 29, has previously won three caps having become the first Ipswich Town Women’s player to feature at full international level when she made her debut in October last year.

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images



iaijn added 19:31 - Oct 16

Maybe I’m too sentimental, but why isn’t she starting for ITFC? She’s turned down multiple opportunities to move to second tier teams in favour of staying with Ipswich. We aren’t scoring many any at all atm, so seems a bit unfair to not let Tash see what she can do with 90 minutes. 0

