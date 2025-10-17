Two South West Branch Meet-Ups For Boro Clash

Friday, 17th Oct 2025 10:24 The South West Branch of the Supporters Club is meeting up in both Bristol and Bath for this evening’s live Sky game against Middlesbrough at the Riverside (KO 8pm). The Ludo Sports Bar in Brunel Square is the Bath venue, while the meet-up in Bristol is at the All Stars Sportsbar at 15-19 Queens Road.

Photo: Action Images



