Town Unchanged at Boro
Friday, 17th Oct 2025 19:06
Town boss Kieran McKenna has named an unchanged side for this evening’s live Sky game against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.
Sammie Szmodics and Sindre Walle Egeli are considered fit enough to start despite being withdrawn from their international squads.
Middlesbrough make four changes with Luke Ayling, Aidan Morris, who returned late from international duty with the US, Kaly Sene and Sontje Hansen all dropping to the bench with Alan Browne, Delano Burgzorg, one-time Town target Morgan Whittaker and David Strelec coming into the team.
The Teessiders, who have Hayden Hackney, who turned down a £15 million move to the Blues in the summer, in their midfield, switch to a back four from a three-man backline.
Middlesbrough: Brynn, Brittain, Targett, Jones, Fry (c), Hackney, Conway, Burgzorg, Whittaker, Strelec, Browne. Subs: McLaughlin, McGree, Ayling, Morris, Nypan, Sene, Silvera, Bangura, Hansen.
Town: Palmer, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa, Cajuste, Walle Egeli, Szmodics, Philogene, Hirst. Subs: Walton, Greaves, Young, Taylor, Nunez, McAteer, J Clarke, Akpom, Azon. Referee: Matt Donohue (Manchester).
Photo: Matchday Images
