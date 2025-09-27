Town Unchanged at Boro

Friday, 17th Oct 2025 19:06 Town boss Kieran McKenna has named an unchanged side for this evening’s live Sky game against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium. Sammie Szmodics and Sindre Walle Egeli are considered fit enough to start despite being withdrawn from their international squads. Middlesbrough make four changes with Luke Ayling, Aidan Morris, who returned late from international duty with the US, Kaly Sene and Sontje Hansen all dropping to the bench with Alan Browne, Delano Burgzorg, one-time Town target Morgan Whittaker and David Strelec coming into the team. The Teessiders, who have Hayden Hackney, who turned down a £15 million move to the Blues in the summer, in their midfield, switch to a back four from a three-man backline. Middlesbrough: Brynn, Brittain, Targett, Jones, Fry (c), Hackney, Conway, Burgzorg, Whittaker, Strelec, Browne. Subs: McLaughlin, McGree, Ayling, Morris, Nypan, Sene, Silvera, Bangura, Hansen. Town: Palmer, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa, Cajuste, Walle Egeli, Szmodics, Philogene, Hirst. Subs: Walton, Greaves, Young, Taylor, Nunez, McAteer, J Clarke, Akpom, Azon. Referee: Matt Donohue (Manchester).

Photo: Matchday Images



johnwarksshorts added 19:26 - Oct 17

Great to be able to keep settled line up. 2

TimmyH added 19:32 - Oct 17

That's good news...Akpom and McAteer haven't been at it so good to see Egeli, Szmodics in. Should be more of a test for Kipre. 0

Linkboy13 added 19:33 - Oct 17

It's always dangerous to get too complacent but i think McKenna sees Tuesday's game against Charlton as an easier game so im expecting two or three changes for that one. In an ideal world when things are going well it's nice to field an unchanged team but you have to keep the squad in fit condition and players rested if carrying a knock that's the way it works in the modern game. 0

armchaircritic59 added 19:35 - Oct 17

Would have been a fascinating battle of the two best midfields in the division if Morris had started, could still come on and play a part for them of course. Before the teams were announced, I'd have been content with a point, now I'm thinking they're there for the taking ( and that isn't just because of Morris ). Can we actually take it? We'll know by 10pm. 0

